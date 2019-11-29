Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former captain Ramiz Raja believes that it was a huge mistake on Pakistan’s behalf to drop pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 13th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan, who only took one wicket in the first Test.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

“Abbas was left out on the pretext that he had lost a lot of pace. He is the thirteenth best bowler in the world in terms of rankings. They badly needed him in a bowling attack that was inexperienced. He can bowl at one place consistently,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “There was a lot of hype and pace for Abbas before the series. Pakistan ruined the psychological game that was building up by not selecting him.”

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has confirmed that Abbas will be in the playing XI for the second Test in Adelaide, which begins on Friday.

