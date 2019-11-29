Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that the national team will find it “hard” to beat Australia in the second Test in Adelaide, but stressed that winning the match is “not impossible”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Pakistan were crushed by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane.

In order to do well in the second Test and have a chance of winning, Ramiz noted that Pakistan must play positive cricket and not repeat the same mistakes they made.

“Pakistan have to pick themselves up because a draw is not an option. They have to come here thinking that they have to win at all costs. When you think about winning you feel relaxed and it ignites a sense of positivity. It is going to be a hard test but it is not impossible,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“Australia has won every pink-ball Test match they have played so far. This is bad news for Pakistan. What should a team do after losing? This is a very hard question because your confidence is very low. Pakistan lost the previous match because of their own mistakes. They didn’t make too many runs in the first innings. When they finally started to fight back, it was too late. They made a lot of selection errors.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...