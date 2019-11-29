Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that Mohammad Zahid was “a yard and a half quicker” than him and made him feel like a “medium-fast bowler”.

While Akhtar went on to have an illustrious international career, Zahid only represented Pakistan in five Tests, where he picked up 15 wickets at an average of 33.46, and 11 ODIs, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 39.10.

However, Akhtar recalled the time he played a charity match with Zahid, and noted how the 43-year-old was faster than him.

It should be noted that Akhtar holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kilometers per hour.

Shoaib Akhtar "The bowler who was a yard and a half quicker than me was Mohammad Zahid. Once we were bowling together in a charity game for flood relief and I can tell you, compared to Zahid I felt like a medium-fast bowler" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2019

“The bowler who was a yard and a half quicker than me was Mohammad Zahid. Once we were bowling together in a charity game for flood relief and I can tell you, compared to Zahid I felt like a medium-fast bowler,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

