Afghanistan endured a woeful day in Lucknow as they lost seven wickets for 56 runs after West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks scored his maiden century.

Starting off the day on 68/2, Brooks and John Campbell converted their 34-run partnership into an 82-run stand before Campbell was dismissed by debutant Amir Hamza for a career-best 55, which came off 75 balls and included seven boundaries and a six.

Shimron Hetmyer fell shortly after as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan for 13.

Roston Chase only made two runs before being removed by Zahir Khan.

Brooks and Shane Dowrich halted Afghanistan’s charge with a 74-run partnership before Dowrich was given out lbw off the bowling of Zahir for 42.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder mustered 11 runs before being stumped by Afsar Zazai off the bowling of Hamza.

Rashid then took out Rahkeem Cornwall, while Brooks ended up making a career-best 111, which came off 214 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six, before he was clean bowled by Hamza.

The West Indies ended up being bowled out for 277, which gave them a 90-run lead, when Kemar Roach trapped lbw off the bowling of Hamza.

Hamza was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Rashid snapped up three and Zahir chipped in with two.

Trailing by 90 runs, Afghanistan got off to a solid start as Ibrahim Zadran and Javed Ahmadi put together a 53-run stand before Ibrahim was given out lbw off the bowling of Cornwall for 23.

Ihsanullah only made one run before being run out, while Rahmat Shah and Asghar Afghan were both sent packing by Cornwall for ducks.

Debutant Nasir Jamal scored 15 runs before he was clean bowled by Chase, who also took out Hamza for one run.

Things went from bad to worse for Afghanistan as Ahmadi was caught by Cornwall off the bowling of Chase for a career-best 62, which came off 93 balls and included 11 boundaries.

As soon as Ahmadi was dismissed, stumps was called.

Afsar was left unbeaten on two runs.

Cornwall and Chase claimed three wickets each.

Afghanistan ended day two on 109/7, which gives them a slim 19-run lead, and will continue batting on Friday at 09:30 local time or 04:00 GMT.

