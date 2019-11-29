Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England spinner Adil Rashid has revealed that legendary Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq helped him a lot.

Rashid noted that Mushtaq, who worked with England as a spin bowling consultant, provided a lot of insight into the “mental side of the game”.

Rashid added that he was not the only one to benefit under Mushtaq’s tutelage as spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali also gained a lot of valuable tips from the 42-year-old.

“Saqlain had been associated with the England side as spin consultant since 2016 until recently and worked with us in Tests and ODIs,” Rashid told Wisden. “He is a legend of the game and a lovely person as well. He has helped Moeen Ali and I, as well as other spinners in the England side a lot.

“He was able to share with us a lot of things about the mental side of the game, which has been developed over so many years of his international experience. It was very useful for us to tap into his experience and sometimes just having him around was a big plus for myself and for the other spinners in our side. He isn’t around now and he will be missed but I am sure he will move on to better things.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...