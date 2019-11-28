Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that the late Bob Woolmer, who was the national team’s head coach, used to be there when the players prayed together.

Inzamam further noted that Woolmer would always talk to players about the problems they had after prayer sessions had finished.

In addition to this, Inzamam pointed out that Woolmer even took the effort to learn and memorise “the names of all the namaz”.

“Whenever Bob Woolmer gave the times for team meetings, he would say things like after Maghrib or after Isha we will have a meeting. He had memorised the names of all the namaz,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“When the players prayed together, Bob would also be there. After prayers all the players would talk about whatever was bothering us and we would open our hearts to Bob.”

Woolmer tragically passed away in 2007.

