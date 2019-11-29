Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood has revealed that he has made improvements to numerous aspects of his game in order to become a better player.

Maqsood, who last played for Pakistan in January 2016, noted that he has worked on his fitness, converting his starts into big scores, and his shot selection.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season, the 32-year-old has amassed 538 runs in eight matches for Southern Punjab, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 44.83.

“It is always important to score runs and score big for your team,” Maqsood was quoted as saying by Geo News. “I know fitness and injuries have played an important role in making my career inconsistent. I have worked hard to improve my fitness and have recovered from injuries as well.

“I have realised that it was important for me to be consistent and convert my 30s into 50s and 50s into 100s.

“I have also identified that I was making mistakes in [my] shot selection. I worked hard to overcome my mistakes and now I am able to control my shots.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...