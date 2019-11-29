Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England spinner Adil Rashid has said that “having international games in Pakistan is absolutely crucial for the game”.

Rashid noted that former Pakistan captain and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking the steps necessary to ensuring that international cricket continues to return to the country.

Rashid also applauded the fact that next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held entirely in Pakistan.

The 31-year-old has entered his name in the platinum category of the PSL draft, which will be held on December 6 in Lahore.

“Having international games in Pakistan is absolutely crucial for the game and I am very happy that this is happening, and am also glad to see that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking active steps for this to become a reality,” Rashid told Wisden. “I also know that the next edition of the Pakistan Super League will completely take place in Pakistan which is very good news and this is what the country needs given the passion and the fantastic history of the game there. “I am really hoping that in the future, the likes of England, South Africa and Australia will tour Pakistan to play all formats of the game as that will be a huge gain for Pakistan and the game of cricket.” Pakistan will host their first-ever Test series on home soil in over a decade when Sri Lanka visit for a two-Test series. The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23. ALSO CHECK OUT: Moeen Ali says “the world needs international cricket to be brought back to Pakistan”

