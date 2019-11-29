Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia pace bowler Brett Lee has hilariously revealed the secret to how legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram got so many wickets during his illustrious career.

In a video posted on Twitter, Lee was holding what appeared to be a cricket ball, but in actual fact, it was a perfume that had Akram’s name and the number 414, which was how many wickets he took in Test cricket.

Upon opening the perfume, Lee joked that because Akram “smelled so fresh”, he was a wicket-taking machine.

Akram’s 414 wickets came in 104 Tests at an average of 23.62.

He also took 502 wickets in 356 ODIs at an average of 23.52.

