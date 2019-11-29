Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Australia pace bowler Brett Lee has hilariously revealed the secret to how legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram got so many wickets during his illustrious career.
In a video posted on Twitter, Lee was holding what appeared to be a cricket ball, but in actual fact, it was a perfume that had Akram’s name and the number 414, which was how many wickets he took in Test cricket.
A very kind gesture from the Sultan Of Swing 🏏 @wasimakramlive
Was this your secret to so many wickets? #jdotfragrances #wasimakram #weartoinspire #scentofsultan #jdot pic.twitter.com/YS6OwW8Yt7
— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) November 29, 2019
Upon opening the perfume, Lee joked that because Akram “smelled so fresh”, he was a wicket-taking machine.
Akram’s 414 wickets came in 104 Tests at an average of 23.62.
He also took 502 wickets in 356 ODIs at an average of 23.52.