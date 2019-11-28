Which Pakistan star has Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulated?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulated batsman Fawad Alam after he surpassed 12,000 first-class runs.

Fawad scored 211 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

His knock took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

“I would like to congratulate Fawad Alam for scoring a double hundred and also 12,000 runs as that is a big achievement,” Sarfaraz, who is currently captaining Sindh, was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

