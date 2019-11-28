Which Pakistan player has Australia captain Tim Paine called ‘exceptional’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia captain Tim Paine has called Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas an “exceptional bowler”.

Paine noted that while Abbas may not be among the fastest bowlers in the sport, his ability to move the ball makes him a serious threat.

“Abbas is not as fast as other modern-day quicks but his ability to move the ball has left them susceptible in the past. He’s an exceptional bowler, his record would suggest that,” Paine was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Abbas was left out of the squad for the first Test in Brisbane, which led to a lot of criticism.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 13th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan, who only took one wicket in the first Test.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

However, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has confirmed that Abbas will be in the playing XI for the second Test in Adelaide, which begins on Friday.

