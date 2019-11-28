Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali believes that whenever pace bowler Naseem Shah has bowled, “he’s bowled well”.

Azhar’s praise for Naseem comes after the 16-year-old made his international debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Naseem even took his first Test wicket as he dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

However, he could have got him out for 56 had he not bowled a no-ball.

It remains to be seen if Naseem will feature in the second Test in Adelaide, which begins on Friday.

“The good thing about Naseem Shah is that whenever he’s bowled, he’s bowled well,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “The last couple of weeks haven’t been easy for him but we backed him because of his skills. His pace was up whenever he bowled, his lines and lengths were good and he troubled the batsmen.

“But we have to see what he’s been through, he’s just 16, very young body. We have to be careful and we don’t want to put too much [pressure] on him. Talent wise and skill wise, we know he belongs here but we’ll think hard about how we want to manage him.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Ali confirms Naseem Shah will be dropped for second Test?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...