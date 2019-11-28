Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has identified pace bowler Muhammad Musa as a “talented” player that has lots of “potential”.

Musa made his international debut in the third Twenty20 International against Australia, but was not picked for the first Test in Brisbane.

Azhar also didn’t reveal whether the 19-year-old would be given a chance to make his Test debut in the second Test in Adelaide, which begins on Friday.

“Musa has potential also, he’s short but he’s rapid. He’s another talented guy, he’s very fit and hopefully whenever he gets a chance, he’ll perform,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He bowls a lot in the nets but it’s a different thing in Test matches, hopefully if he plays, he’s gonna transfer that into the game. Starting well is important and if he can start well, he can hopefully give us a lot of good overs.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Muhammad Musa reveals who his cricket idols are

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...