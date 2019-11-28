Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed firmly believes that “no one can stop” batsman Fawad Alam from making his international comeback.

Sarfaraz’s high praise for Fawad comes after the latter scored 211 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

His knock, which came off 309 balls and included 25 boundaries, took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

“One good thing about Fawad is that he keeps on persisting and scoring runs in every season – this is a good message for all cricketers to keep on trying and if they do that, and Allah so wills, then no one can stop him from playing for Pakistan,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His name “has been discussed a lot” for the Pakistan team – Which player is Sarfaraz Ahmed talking about?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...