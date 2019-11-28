Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has called Australia opener David Warner a “class player”.

Azhar’s comments come after Warner scored 154 in the first Test in Brisbane, which came off 296 balls and included 10 boundaries.

Warner was given a reprieve on 56 though as debutant Naseem Shah bowled a no-ball when he was caught behind.

Warner was not the only Australia batsman to have a major impact as Marnus Labuschagne was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 185, which also happened to be his maiden Test century.

Opener Joe Burns and Matthew Wade also did well as they scored 97 and 60 respectively.

“David Warner is a class player, you talk about weaknesses of all the batsmen, but they are great because they can counter it and manage to play well. We did discuss it (bowling around the wicket) but we weren’t able to execute it properly,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

