West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took a career-best seven wickets to give his side the upper hand over Afghanistan on the first day of the only Test in Lucknow.

Opting to bowl first, the West Indies got the early breakthrough they were looking for when Ibrahim Zadran was caught by West Indies captain Jason Holder at leg slip off the bowling of Cornwall for 17.

Javed Ahmadi and Ihsanullah made up for the loss of Ibrahim with a 56-run partnership before Ahmadi was dismissed by Jomel Warrican for 39.

Cornwall took over from that point as he took out Ihsanullah for 24, Rahmat Shah for four runs, debutant Nasir Jamal for two runs and Asghar Afghan for four runs.

Holder then joined the party by removing Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan for one run.

Afsar Zazai and debutant Amir Hamza halted the West Indies’ charge with a 54-run stand before Afsar was trapped lbw off the bowling of Cornwall for 32.

Hamza went on to score 34 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Holder.

Afghanistan ended up being bowled out for 187 when Yamin Ahmadzai was caught by Warrican at long-off off the bowling of Cornwall for 18.

Cornwall was the pick of the bowlers with seven wickets, while Holder snapped up two and Warrican chipped in with one.

Trailing by 187 runs, the West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite early on as he was given out lbw off the bowling of Hamza for 11.

Shai Hope fell shortly after as he was caught by Ihsanullah at first slip off the bowling of Rashid for seven runs.

John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks managed to forge an unbeaten 34-run partnership before stumps was called.

Campbell finished on 30, which came off 49 balls and included three boundaries and a six, while Brooks remained undefeated on 19, which came off 40 deliveries and included four boundaries.

Hamza and Brooks claimed one wicket each.

The West Indies ended day one on 68/2, which leaves them trailing by 119 runs, and will continue batting on Thursday at 09:30 local time or 04:00 GMT.

