Tickets for the two-Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka next month will be sold for as low as Rs100 to Rs200, according to sources.

According to Geo News, a source said that the most expensive tickets will cost Rs500.

With only a few limited overs matches having been played in Pakistan over the past couple of years, tickets for the matches have been expensive.

This has been the same issue with the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which has managed to attract a number of high-profile international players to come and play in Pakistan.

In fact, next year’s PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan.

But, given the fact that there may be less interest for Test cricket in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to offer tickets at a cheap price in order to attract more people to watch the Test series.

Furthermore, school kids may be invited to watch the two Tests, which will take place in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

The two Tests will be historic as it will mark the first time Pakistan has hosted a Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

