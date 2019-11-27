Rashid Latif reveals his Pakistan squad for second Test against Australia

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes Pakistan should make a couple of changes for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Latif revealed which players would be in his playing XI on Twitter after Pakistan lost the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.

In his squad, Latif brought in opening batsman Abid Ali for Haris Sohail, while Mohammad Abbas came in for Iftikhar Ahmed.

In regards to the final place in the squad, the 51-year-old believes that Pakistan should either choose between Imran Khan and uncapped 19-year-old pace bowler Muhammad Musa.

My playing XI for Last test match 1- Abid Ali 2- Shan Masood 3- Azhar Ali 4- Asad Shafiq 5- Babar Azam 6- Rizwan 7- Yasir 8- Shaeen 9- Abbas 10- Nasim 11- Musa Khan / Imran we have big issue in first innings bowling , Yasir conceded so many runs due to short of one pace bowler. — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 25, 2019

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins on Friday.

