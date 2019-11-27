Rashid Latif reveals his Pakistan squad for second Test against Australia

Mohammad Abbas was one of the players Rashid Latif included in his team for the second Test against Australia

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes Pakistan should make a couple of changes for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Latif revealed which players would be in his playing XI on Twitter after Pakistan lost the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.

In his squad, Latif brought in opening batsman Abid Ali for Haris Sohail, while Mohammad Abbas came in for Iftikhar Ahmed.

In regards to the final place in the squad, the 51-year-old believes that Pakistan should either choose between Imran Khan and uncapped 19-year-old pace bowler Muhammad Musa.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins on Friday.

