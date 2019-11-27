Pakistan Cricket Board makes huge announcement on neutral venues

Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to host all home series in Pakistan from now on instead of playing at neutral venues, according to reports.

Pakistan have played a majority of their home games in the United Arab Emirates ever since the Sri Lanka team’s bus was attacked by armed militants back in March 2009.

However, after hosting a few international teams, including the West Indies and Sri Lanka, the PCB now want all Test-playing nations to tour the country, as reported by Ary Sports.

Furthermore, the costs of hosting series in the United Arab Emirates is taking its toll on the board.

Given the West Indies and Sri Lanka experienced no problems during their tours, the PCB has pledged to provide top-notch security to teams that travel to the nation.

Pakistan will host its first Test series on home soil in over 10 years next month after Sri Lanka agreed to play a two-Test series.

The matches will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

However, Bangladesh’s players are reportedly unwilling to travel to Pakistan for a two-Test series early next year, but are open to playing a three-match Twenty20 series in the country as it mean they will only be there for seven to eight days.

Add in the Test series and the tour extends to 21 days.

With the two-Test series being part of the World Test Championship, Bangladesh could lose out on valuable points if they forfeit the matches.

