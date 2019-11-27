Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq believes pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will “come back very strong” after being dropped for the first Test against Australia.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in the first Test in Brisbane in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

However, it is likely that Abbas will be back in the playing XI for the second Test, which begins in Adelaide on Friday.

“It’s a team decision—it’s a coach and captain decision everybody has to stick on that,” Imam, who was talking about Abbas being left out for the first Test, was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I didn’t talk to him personally but as a professional cricketer you can’t play every match. I personally really believe you have to be mentally prepared for the worst but your work ethic and process should be there and you should be positive. He’s a very mentally strong guy, that’s what I [feel]. When he gets the opportunity, I’m confident he’ll come back very strong.”

