Fawad Alam sick of PCB’s excuses on why he not in the Pakistan team?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

All-rounder Fawad Alam appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) excuses on why he is not being selected in the Pakistan team.

Fawad has been one of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit over the past few years, but has not been rewarded for it as his last international match came in April 2015.

The 34-year-old, who is representing Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has scored 389 runs in seven matches, which includes two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 48.62.

“It is difficult when you get ignored, something always comes up,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “As it is, there’s a lot of U-turns happening nowadays. So many things come in the way, it’s something for one player and something else for another player, it’s not the same for everyone.

“As for me individually, it would be nice for me as well if I got the answer to this question. Every year, every month, every other month, there’s a new reason that pops up and I try to fulfil the criterion, so let’s see what happens.

“I’ll try to keep performing, as long as that happens your name will remain in the picture but if that stops, no one will care about you. So I try to keep performing no matter what.”

