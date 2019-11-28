Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat congratulated Fawad Alam on his landmark achievement on Wednesday.
Fawad scored 211 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.
His knock took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.


Farhat was highly impressed with Fawad’s achievement and congratulated the 34-year-old on Twitter.
“Well done bro it’s a great achievement,” Farhat said.
