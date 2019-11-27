Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal has slammed Pakistan’s selection policy, saying players are being fast-tracked into the national team after “one season or one performance”.

Akmal feels that this is unfair to other players that have been performing in domestic cricket for numerous years.

Akmal last played international cricket in January 2014, but has been in good form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

The 34-year-old, who represents Southern Punjab in Pakistan’s first-class tournament, has scored 553 runs in nine matches, which includes two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 61.44.

“I came to Test cricket after playing 10 seasons, which helped me in strengthening my nerves, and taught me how to perform according to the situation,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“A player shouldn’t be handed a test cap merely after one season or one performance. This is also an injustice to the player, who needs at least three to four seasons to groom and grow as player.”

