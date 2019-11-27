Moeen Ali: Performing in Pakistan on my bucket list

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has admitted that playing in Pakistan is something he would “love to experience” and hopes to accomplish that during next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Moeen has included his name in the platinum category for the PSL draft, which will be held on December 6 in Lahore.

With next year’s PSL being played entirely in Pakistan, Moeen noted it would be nice to visit the country, especially as his “mother’s side of the family is from there”.

“Playing in the PSL has always been an aim of mine and I am really looking forward to hopefully being picked by a franchise,” Moeen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “I haven’t visited Pakistan for a while now, even though my mother’s side of the family is from there and so am looking forward to visiting the country.

“Performing in front of passionate crowds in Pakistan is also something I would love to experience as well and I got a taste of that when we played against them in Dubai a few years ago and I can only imagine what the enthusiasm will be like when the games are played in Pakistani cities.

“The passion and support for cricket in Pakistan is something else and I will be looking forward to experiencing that if I get a chance to play in the PSL next year.”

