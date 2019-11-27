Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal has insisted that he and his brothers – Kamran and Umar – haven’t been “victimised” or subject to any “biased treatment”.

In August, Kamran expressed his frustration towards the fact that players like him who have been performing consistently in domestic cricket continue to be overlooked.

Kamran has not played international cricket since April 2017, while Umar got the opportunity to feature in Pakistan’s recent Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore, where he failed to score any runs in the two matches he played.

As for Adnan, he has not played for Pakistan since January 2014, but reiterated that neither he nor his brothers have been treated unfairly by the national selectors.

“All three of us play cricket regularly. We don’t miss any game, even of club cricket, which helps us stay in form,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“We don’t feel that we are being victimised or facing any biased treatment. My job is to perform and that’s the only thing I am focused on.”

