Wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal has revealed that he will “perform the way I used to” if he is given the chance to play for Pakistan again.

Akmal last played international cricket in January 2014, but has been in good form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

The 34-year-old, who represents Southern Punjab, has scored 553 runs in nine matches, which includes two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 61.44.

However, Akmal knows that getting back into the national team will be no easy feat as he will have to replace Mohammad Rizwan, who is currently Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper, and compete against former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was recently sacked as skipper and dropped for Pakistan’s ongoing tour of Australia.

“I got injured (at the time of selection) and Sarfaraz came and he performed well. Now Rizwan is also there so there is tough competition. However, I am confident that whenever I get the chance, I will perform the way I used to before being out due to injury,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

