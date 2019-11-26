Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has revealed that he idolised legendary Australia seamer Glenn McGrath, South Africa great Shaun Pollock and Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

Abbas revealed that he loves watching videos of McGrath and Pollock, while adding that he really liked Asif’s line and length when he played for Pakistan.

“I used to watch McGrath and Pollock. They are old players and I also used to watched Asif. He was from Pakistan. His line and length I like a lot,” Abbas told Cricket Pakistan.

Abbas was left out of Pakistan’s squad for the first Test against Australia, which left many people confused and angry.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Even Australia captain Tim Paine admitted he was glad that Pakistan did not pick Abbas for the first Test.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...