Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas has revealed that whenever he bowls, his gameplan is to take wickets, especially that of the opposition’s best batsmen.

Abbas was responding to a question from Cricket Pakistan about bowling to India captain Virat Kohli.

However, Abbas has never faced Kohli before as India and Pakistan don’t play Test matches against each other.

Abbas has also featured in three ODIs, but all of them have been against Australia.

“For me, every batsman’s wicket is important. The teams that I play against, I like to get their senior players or their most important players, especially their captain, out so I can make my team win,” he said.

Abbas was left out of Pakistan’s squad for the first Test against Australia, which left many people confused and angry.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan gets underway on November 29 in Adelaide.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Abbas reveals which three bowlers he idolised

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...