Why is Salman Butt extremely angry with Pakistan’s selection policy?

Former captain Salman Butt has expressed his anger towards Pakistan’s selection policy for the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Salman questioned why Pakistan picked a lot of inexperienced players, who had either not played international cricket before or had not played Test cricket for a long time.

The 35-year-old’s comments come after Pakistan lost to Australia by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane.

“This is an important series of [the] ICC Test Championship, you should have picked your best-experienced players for the tour,” Salman was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“This is not the time to test those who will play for Pakistan regularly after a few years, this was time to go with your best players as the series was part of ICC Test Championship.”

