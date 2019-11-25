Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell heaped praise on Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, saying they “played really well” in the first Test against Australia.
Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day in Brisbane, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.
Rizwan, meanwhile, struck a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.
The duo also forged a 132-run partnership.
“It makes a hell of a difference to the game when the batsmen are looking to be positive and that was a really positive partnership between Babar Azam and Rizwan, they played really well,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.