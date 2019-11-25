Salman Butt confirms his Pakistan comeback could happen very soon?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt still doesn’t know if or when he will accomplish his goal of playing international cricket again.

Salman has not represented Pakistan since he was banned for five years for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing community back in 2010.

However, the 35-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit over the past few years and is hoping to get the chance to play for Pakistan again.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class competition, Salman, who is playing for Central Punjab, is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer with 647 runs in seven matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 80.87.

Salman even converted one of the centuries he made into a double hundred as he went on to make 237 in Central Punjab’s clash against Balochistan in September.

Despite having scored runs on a consistent basis, Salman has continued to be overlooked, which has led him to become increasingly frustrated with the selectors.

“I am not the selector, I can’t answer on who’s picked and who is not,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

