Australia leg-spin king Shane Warne believes that Pakistan “will bounce back” in the second Test in Adelaide.

Warne’s comments come after Pakistan lost to Australia by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane.

However, with the second Test, which begins on November 29, being a day-night affair, Warne reckons that the match could be more competitive.

Well done to the Aussies on a good win against Pakistan here at the Gabba. Looking forward to the day / night test in Adelaide as I think Pakistan will bounce back ! See you there for @FoxCricket ! 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 24, 2019

“Well done to the Aussies on a good win against Pakistan here at the Gabba. Looking forward to the day-night Test in Adelaide as I think Pakistan will bounce back!” Warne said on Twitter.

