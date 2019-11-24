Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that the national team “could surprise” Australia in the second Test in Adelaide.

With the match in Adelaide being a day-night Test, Arthur feels that “it brings Pakistan’s seamers a bit more into the game”.

“When the decision was being made about the day-night Test, some of the players were apprehensive about it. I thought it was a good opportunity for Pakistan to put Australia under pressure. It brings Pakistan’s seamers a bit more into the game, there’s more margin for error in the Pink ball Test. I think Pakistan could surprise them in the next Test match,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 29.

