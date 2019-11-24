Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling scored a career-best 205, while all-rounder Mitchell Santner struck 126 and took three quick wickets to leave England reeling on the fourth day in Mount Maunganui.

Starting off the day on 394/6, Watling and Santner converted their 78-run stand into a mammoth 261-run partnership, during which Santner brought up his century.

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

With New Zealand building a solid lead, England were in desperate need of a wicket.

They finally got it when Sam Curran removed Santner for a career-best 126, which came off 269 balls and included 11 boundaries and five sixes.

Tim Southee was caught and bowled by Jack Leach shortly after, while Watling went on to score 205, which came off 473 deliveries and included 24 boundaries and a six, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Jofra Archer.

Neil Wagner and Trent Boult added 12 more runs to the score before New Zealand declared on 615/9, which gave them a 262-run lead.

Curran was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Leach and Ben Stokes snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Archer and England captain Joe Root, they claimed one wicket each.

Trailing by 262 runs, England got off to a solid start as Rory Burns and debutant Dom Sibley amassed a 48-run stand before Sibley was caught behind off the bowling of Santner for 12.

Burns went on to make 31 before he was caught by Colin de Grandhomme at square leg off the bowling of Santner.

Santner also took out Leach in his next over, but replays showed that Leach had not hit the ball before Tom Latham took a brilliant one-handed catch at short leg.

As soon as Leach was dismissed, stumps was called, which left Joe Denly unbeaten on seven, which came off 16 balls and included a boundary.

Santner took all three wickets that fell.

England ended day four on 55/3, which still leaves them trailing by 207 runs, and will continue batting on Monday at 11:00 local time or 22:00 GMT (the previous day).

