Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has admitted that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah really impressed him with his performance in the first Test against Australia.

Naseem, who made his international debut in the match, dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154 to get his first wicket in Test cricket.

Azhar pointed out that he amazed with Naseem’s pace, along with the line and length he bowled throughout the match.

“For a 16-year-old, the grounds aren’t easy and they’re heavy. Naseem Shah bowled with consistent pace, I was impressed. His temperament was good, his line and lengths and his short balls were all good as well,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

