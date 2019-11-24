Which former Pakistan captain has called Babar Azam a ‘champion’?

Salman Butt calls Babar Azam a champion after his hundred against Australia Pakistan cricket

Salman Butt: “Babar Azam, what a knock champion”

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has called batsman Babar Azam a “champion” after he scored a breathtaking 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia.

Azam, who thoroughly enjoyed his second Test hundred, helped lead Pakistan’s fightback in an attempt to keep them alive in the match.

“Babar Azam, what a knock champion. Keep going,” Salman said on Twitter.
