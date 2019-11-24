Which former Pakistan captain has called Babar Azam a ‘champion’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has called batsman Babar Azam a “champion” after he scored a breathtaking 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia.
What a way to bring it up! 💯
Bravo, Babar Azam! #AUSvPAK | https://t.co/oHjjQibN4b pic.twitter.com/hreTdxPBOl
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2019
Azam, who thoroughly enjoyed his second Test hundred, helped lead Pakistan’s fightback in an attempt to keep them alive in the match.
@babarazam258 what a knock Champion . Keep going
— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) November 24, 2019
“Babar Azam, what a knock champion. Keep going,” Salman said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur reveals Babar Azam is ‘starting to believe that he can be the best’ in the world