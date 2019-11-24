Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie has admitted that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is “absolute quality”.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past few months and fought hard to keep his side alive on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane with a magnificent 104.

Gillespie is also backing Azam to become a dominant force in Test cricket.

Jason Gillespie "There is a Test cricketer in Babar Azam, he's absolute quality. The more games he plays and situations he's in, the more he'll learn. He's a fine player and he'll show it in time" #AUSvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 24, 2019

“There is a Test cricketer in Babar Azam, he’s absolute quality. The more games he plays and situations he’s in, the more he’ll learn. He’s a fine player and he’ll show it in time,” Gillespie, who is Sussex’s head coach, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

