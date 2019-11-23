Image courtesy of: Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli scored a superb 136 and Ishant Sharma took four wickets to leave their side within touching distance of a massive win over Bangladesh on the second day of the first-ever day-night Test in India.

Starting off the day on 174/3, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane converted their 37-run stand into a 99-run partnership before Rahane was dismissed by Taijul Islam, who came in as a concussion substitute for Nayeem Hasan.

Rahane scored 51 runs, which came off 69 balls and included seven boundaries.

Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added 53 runs to the score before Jadeja was clean bowled by Abu Jayed for 12.

Kohli went on to score 136, which came off 194 balls and included 18 boundaries, before he was removed by Ebadat Hossain.

Once Kohli was gone, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Ishant fell in quick succession.

As a result, India declared on 347/9, which gave them a 246-run lead.

Ebadat and Al-Amin Hossain picked up three wickets apiece, while Jayed snapped up two and Taijul chipped in with one.

Trailing by 246 runs, Bangladesh lost opener Shadman Islam on the fifth ball of their second innings as he was given out lbw off the bowling of Ishant for a duck.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque failed to trouble the scorers as he was caught behind off the bowling of Ishant for a duck.

Mohammad Mithun was the next to go as he was sent packing by Umesh Yadav for six runs.

Imrul Kayes only mustered five runs before he was caught by Kohli at third slip off the bowling of Ishant.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim halted India’s charge with a 69-run partnership before Mahmudullah retired hurt on 39 with an apparent hamstring injury.

Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 51 runs to the score before Mehidy was caught by Kohli at first slip off the bowling of Ishant for 15.

Taijul fell shortly after as he was caught by Rahane at gully off the bowling of Yadav for 11 runs.

As soon as Taijul was dismissed, stumps was called.

Rahim was left unbeaten on 59, which came off 70 balls and included 10 boundaries.

Ishant was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Yadav claimed two.

Bangladesh ended day two on 152/6, which still leaves them trailing by 89 runs, and will continue batting on Sunday at 13:00 local time or 07:30 GMT.

