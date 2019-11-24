Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes the national team should include opener Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Arthur’s comments come after Pakistan were beaten by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane.

Imam has featured in 10 Tests thus far, where he has scored 483 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 28.41.

He also said that batsman Haris Sohail should be dropped down the batting order and come in at number six.

“I think you need to get Imam in the team, he’s a very good player who has developed his game considerably. He’s a confidence player, I’d get him back,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I’d play Haris at six, he was found out a bit by the short ball but I’ve seen what he can do at this level. Adelaide won’t bounce like the Gabba, it’ll be more subcontinental. He can give you a lot of overs.”

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 29.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...