Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah exceeded expectations in the first Test against Australia.

Naseem, who made his international debut in the match, dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154 to get his first wicket in Test cricket.

Arthur admitted he was highly impressed with Naseem’s pace while he was bowling and added that “he didn’t give many freebies away”.

“Naseem Shah did exceed expectations, I thought it was a high risk move. I thought he looked superb. Aggression – he ticks the box, he wasn’t overawed by the occasion, he kept running in and got involved in stares, he had a presence and body language, with exuberance,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Pace – pace is a gift and he has that in abundance.

“What they need to get right with him is control, I thought his control here wasn’t bad at all, he didn’t give many freebies away. If you get the pace, let them bowl as quick as they can then work on getting the control to where you want it. He ticked every box, I think Pakistan have unearthed a gem.”

