Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that batsmen Haris Sohail and Iftikhar Ahmed could be dropped for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Haris made scores of one and eight, and was dismissed in almost identical fashion by Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc in both innings in the first Test in Brisbane.

Iftikhar, meanwhile, made seven and a duck. He also conceded 53 runs from the 12 overs he bowled.

“Iftikhar got a really good ball today, he hasn’t done too much wrong. He hasn’t gotten himself in, that could happen to anybody. Not sure that his place is secure. Two batsmen under pressure are Haris and Iftikhar,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins on November 29.

