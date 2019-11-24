Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could make a comeback into the national team at any time.

Sarfaraz was recently sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain, and dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia.

However, with his replacement Mohammad Rizwan having scored a career-best 95 in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, Arthur admitted that Sarfaraz will have to be at his very best to regain his spot in the Pakistan team.

“You can never count Sarfaraz out, he’ll be working hard to get his place back. He’ll have to do well in domestic cricket. Healthy competition is always good. It was Sarfaraz with Rizwan as number two pushing him, those roles are reversed a bit now. I wouldn’t count Sarfaraz out, he’ll keep pushing. They can both play in the same side, I think Rizwan is good enough to play as an out and out batsman,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

