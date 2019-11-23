Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas was dropped for the first Test against Australia since “he is currently not in his best rhythm”.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Imran, on the other hand, last played Test cricket in January 2017. In the nine Tests he has played, he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 30.14.

However, he did take a five-wicket haul on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

“Its up to the selection committee [and] head coach to decide who will or won’t play in [the] next game but to say that Imran Khan’s inclusion in the Test team [for the first Test] was incorrect would be unfair to him,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“This is because his performance in first-class was good, and he took five wickets in the Perth [practice match] as well so he has been bowling well but unfortunately could not do well in this game.

“Mohammad Abbas has been a match-winner for us over the last 18 months, and has been bowling well but unfortunately he is currently not in his best rhythm.

“In the last tour of New Zealand, he had an injury and he hasn’t been bowling as well as he has done in the past against Australia and of course England too but we aren’t losing hope in him, as he is our main man, we will have a close look at him and once we get into Adelaide we will have think about him.”

