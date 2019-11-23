Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson will be part of the platinum category for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft, which will be held on December 6.

This confirms that Watson will participate in next year’s tournament, which will be held entirely in Pakistan, if he is picked.

Watson is likely to garner a lot of attention during the draft as he was the top run-scorer in this year’s PSL, where he accumulated 430 runs in 12 games for the Quetta Gladiators, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 143.81.

Watson played a crucial role in leading the Gladiators to victory in this year’s competition.

“I can’t wait to come back to Pakistan and play in season five. I had an amazing experience in Karachi during the last HBL PSL,” the 38-year-old was quoted as saying by the official PSL website. “To be able to connect with the cricket-loving fans in Pakistan and experience Quetta Gladiators winning their first HBL PSL was an amazing experience and one of the highlights of my career.”

