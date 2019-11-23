Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that Pakistan “have to be very careful with Naseem Shah”.

Waqar noted that Naseem is just 16 and Pakistan must “manage him well” to ensure he doesn’t break down.

Waqar’s comments come after Naseem, who is in the midst of his debut, dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154, which came off 296 balls and included 10 boundaries, on the third day of the first Test in Brisbane.

A special moment for Naseem Shah with his first wicket in Test cricket. The end of a brilliant knock from David Warner: https://t.co/BuOx0hPEp1 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/j2WtKwy5Cj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2019

However, Naseem actually removed Warner on 56, but watched in sheer dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

“We have to be very careful with Naseem Shah, he is very young and we have to manage him well because he bowls very quick so we cannot put too much load on him,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He is the future of Pakistan so we need to use him sensibly and smartly and I thought that is what the captain did. Of course he is a wicket-taker, let’s not forget that, this is his first Test.”

