Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mickey Arthur has accused Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis of throwing head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq under the bus.

Arthur, who used to be Pakistan’s head coach, slammed Waqar for blaming Misbah for dropping pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for the ongoing first Test against Australia.

“It’s a decision that depends on the head coach and the selectors on who’ll play and who won’t,” Waqar said.

However, Arthur was less than impressed with Waqar’s comments, saying that if he was head coach, he would have been “seriously annoyed” with Waqar.

“He [Waqar] has almost thrown Misbah under the bus there,” Arthur was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “If I was the head coach and one of my staff said that in a presser, I would be seriously annoyed with him.

“I can’t believe that Misbah didn’t talk to his bowling coach before dropping Mohammad Abbas from the playing XI. I find that absolutely absurd.”

