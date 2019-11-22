Image courtesy of: BCCI

Ishant Sharma sliced through Bangladesh’s batting line-up with a five-wicket haul to put India in a commanding position on the opening day of the first-ever day-night Test match in India.

Opting to bat first in Kolkata, Bangladesh lost opener Imrul Kayes in the seventh over as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Ishant for four runs.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque failed to trouble the scorers as he was dismissed by Umesh Yadav for a duck.

Mohammad Mithun was clean bowled by Yadav for a duck two balls later, while Mushfiqur Rahim was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami without having scored a single run.

Shadman Islam, who opened the batting with Kayes, mustered 29 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Yadav.

Mahmudullah was the next to go as he was caught behind off the bowling of Ishant.

Things went from bad to worse for Bangladesh when Liton Das retired hurt on 24 after being struck on the helmet by Shami.

Ishant then took out Ebadat Hossain for one run before also removing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who came in as a concussion substitute for Liton, for eight runs.

Nayeem Hasan, who was also hit on the helmet by Shami and replaced later on by Taijul Islam, scored 19 runs before being clean bowled by Ishant.

Bangladesh ended up being skittled out for 106 when Abu Jayed was sent packing by Shami for a duck.

Ishant was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Yadav snapped up three and Shami chipped in with two.

Trailing by 106 runs, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal early on as he was dismissed by Al-Amin Hossain for 14.

Rohit Sharma mustered 21 runs before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Ebadat.

Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli stabilised the innings with a 94-run partnership, during which Pujara brought up his fifty, before he was removed by Ebadat for 55, which came off 105 balls and included eight boundaries.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane kept the runs flowing with an unbeaten 37-run stand, during which Kohli registered his half-century, before stumps was called.

Kohli finished on 59, which came off 93 balls and included eight boundaries, while Rahane remained undefeated on 23, which came off 22 deliveries and included three boundaries.

Ebadat was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Al-Amin claimed one.

India ended day one on 174/3, which gave them a 68-run lead, and will continue batting on Saturday at 13:00 local time or 07:30 GMT.

