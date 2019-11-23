India legend takes a shot at Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah’s age

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has taken a shot at 16-year-old Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah, saying he is “aging backwards”.

Kaif was referring to an old tweet by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, who said Naseem was 17 last December.

Looks a terrific prospect. But is 16 now, aging backwards i think https://t.co/frlg06ZIFk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 22, 2019

Naseem made his international debut in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Brisbane and put his talents on display on the second day on Friday.

He even dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 56, but watched on in sheer dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

That setback cost Pakistan dearly as Warner ended the second day unbeaten on 151.

