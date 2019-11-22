Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opener David Warner tormented Pakistan with a sensational 151 not out to put his side in complete control on the second day in Brisbane.

Warner was lucky not to be dismissed earlier in his innings as he was caught behind off the bowling of debutant Naseem Shah for 56, but he was recalled after replays showed that the 16-year-old had bowled a no-ball.

Starting off their innings after bowling Pakistan out for 240 on the first day, Warner and Joe Burns amassed a 222-run partnership, during which Warner brought up his hundred.

Burns was within touching distance of his own century, but fell three agonising runs short as he was clean bowled by Yasir Shah for 97, which came off 166 balls and included 10 boundaries.

Warner and Marnus Labuschagne kept the runs flowing until stumps as they forged an unbeaten 90-run stand, during which Warner reached the 150-run mark and Labuschagne registered his fifty.

Warner finished on 151, which came off 265 balls and included 10 boundaries, while Labuschagne remained undefeated on 55, which came off 94 deliveries and included six boundaries.

Yasir was the only bowler to take a wicket.

Australia ended day two on 314/1, which gives them a 72-run lead, and will continue batting on Saturday at 10:00 local time or 00:00 GMT on Friday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...