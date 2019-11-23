Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah soaked in the moment after getting his first Test wicket on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.
The 16-year-old pace bowler had Australia opener David Warner caught behind for 154, which came off 296 balls and included 10 boundaries.
A special moment for Naseem Shah with his first wicket in Test cricket.
The end of a brilliant knock from David Warner: https://t.co/BuOx0hPEp1 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/j2WtKwy5Cj
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2019
Naseem actually dismissed Warner for 56 on the second day on Friday, but watched on in utter dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.
With his no-ball having proved costly, Naseem ended up making amends for it by removing Warner with a superb short ball.
Pakistan fans will no doubt be hoping that this is the first wicket of many in international cricket for this talented youngster!